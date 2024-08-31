Solved How to open a message in a new tab?
I need to open a message in a new tab for reference.
but I double click on a sent message and it opens it as a DRAFT? for editing? it has been sent already, I just want to open it in a net tab for reference
@dalinar There is a plan to try to allow mail in more than one window.
@dalinar Is this a sent or received message? Actually, I guess it doesn't matter. In Vivaldi Mail at present, the only way I can see to get a message in its own tab is to "reply" to it, which opens an "edit" tab with the full message included. Then once you are done using it for reference, you can simply delete the unwanted draft.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
@dalinar That is by design. See this thread.
@edwardp is there any chance there will be another way implemented to just open a message so you can refer to it.. sometimes for example someone might receive multiple emails that they have to respond to and need to see them while writing a new email.
normally this could be worked around but vivaldi has that fatal flaw that you can only use mail in the primary window. so you can't just open a new window and use mail there to view another message.
@dalinar There is a plan to try to allow mail in more than one window.
@dalinar Sent is the only category you can't open in a new tab ... so if you sent yourself a copy you would be able to open the copy. They'd still all be in one window, but they would be in separate tabs.
Just note that sending am email to yourself can have fun effects, like the sent and received email sharing labels/flags etc because Vivaldi treats them as the same thing.
@sgunhouse I can "reply" to a sent mail, which opens it in a new tab.
Ddalinar has marked this topic as solved
@Ayespy if you double-click a message in Unread or Received, the message opens in a new tab. But not messages in Sent.
@sgunhouse I don't double-click. I "reply."