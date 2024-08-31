I have a problem with an extension's icon in Vivaldi 6.9
RasheedHolland
I see that this extension acts like it's active on certain pages, where it should not be. I assume this is some bug.
I just wonder if this is a problem that should be fixed in Vivaldi, or is it some bug in the extension itself? I remember that uBlock Origin had this problem in older versions of Vivaldi where it didn't display whether JavaScript was disabled or not. Normally you should see this with the purple color in the counter. This was fixed by Vivaldi.
RasheedHolland
Actually, I just saw that this extension does not have this problem in Viv 6.1, in other words it should probably be fixed in Viv 6.9, and obviously I used the same version of this extension in both browsers for testing. The reason why I don't name this extension is because it's a bit controversial, it got removed from GitHub and GitLab (to hell with them), but it's known as BPC.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@RasheedHolland Hi, known issue in 6.9.
See also: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100639/6-9-3447-37-bug-with-email-extensions
Reported as:
VB-109023 The data on the extension icons in the toolbar is not displayed correctly
but it's known as BPC
Nobody's going to "censor" you for just naming an extension you're having problems with.
RasheedHolland
Ok thanks for the info. And the name of the extension is Bypass Paywalls Clean.