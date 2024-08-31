I see that this extension acts like it's active on certain pages, where it should not be. I assume this is some bug.

I just wonder if this is a problem that should be fixed in Vivaldi, or is it some bug in the extension itself? I remember that uBlock Origin had this problem in older versions of Vivaldi where it didn't display whether JavaScript was disabled or not. Normally you should see this with the purple color in the counter. This was fixed by Vivaldi.