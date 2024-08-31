Bug: Deletion of folder with associated filter breaks email client, i.e. IMAP actions cannot be performed…
Deletion of folder with associated filter breaks email client, i.e. IMAP actions cannot be performed, for example, download of new message, creation / deletion of folders.
- Steps to reproduce issue
There is no need to create a filter for this issue to occur. The steps to reproduce are:
Steps to reproduce issue:
- create a new folder
- delete folder created in step 1
What should happen:
Folder should be deleted
What actually happens:
Log message similar to following appear:
background-common-bundle.js:1 [MAIL - imap, [email protected]] Filter not found for [email protected] FilterName
Folder is still displayed by Vivaldi but is deleted from server
Issue can be reproduced in:
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 stable
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.34 snapshot
Workaround:
Recreate deleted folder to temporarily resolve issue until fixed.