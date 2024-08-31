can't find my history
-
I opened my history 2 days ago and I couldn't find any history before 14th of August.
Haven't done anything to delete previous history.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Yamo Such can happen if using Vivaldi Sync and syncing between devises.
Or with some privacy extensions you have installed.
Or a external app which cleans data of browsers.
Restart of browser to read history data had not helped?
-
@DoctorG I may have synced vivaldi on my phone but that was more than the 14th of August.
No browser restart did not help.
-
Just checked and the history is available on my phone for more than the 14th of August, but for some reason I can't find it on the laptop.
I have tried to sign out of sync and signing back in did not work.
I am also using Manjaro linux, in case that has to do with it.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Vivaldi has a known and confirmed bug where syncing between devices can cut history data.