"Single Key Shortcuts are currently disabled"
I went in to search through my passwords, and trying to type in the field tells me "Single Key Shortcuts are currently disabled". I thought about resetting keyboard settings in the browser, but that does nothing. My keyboard works just fine everywhere else in the browser. This just came out of nowhere, not sure if it was the update or I accidentally hit a weird shortcut that did something.
How do I fix this?
mib2berlin
@Rhyagelle
Hi, do you mean the search field?
Yes. When I try to type in there now to search through my passwords, it gives me the above message.
mib2berlin
@Rhyagelle
Reset the setting disable single shortcuts, check Enable Single Shortcut again.
I have tried that. Disable it doesn't work. Disabling and re-enabling it doesn't work. Resetting to default doesn't work either.