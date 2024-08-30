how to disable auto-hibernation of background tabs ?
-
hi guys ,
this issue started happening two days ago
any tab that is not showing on the screen ( minimized/ having another tab on top of it / having another tab in fullscreen) gets hibernated in a minute , and then auto reloads when i open it or even click on the Taskbar Vivaldi icon to show it's thumbnail
how do i disable this action ? i want all my tabs working in the background
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@khopr The memory saver is disabled by default (Settings > Tabs > Memory saver).
Possibly if you have a large amount of tabs open and your system is struggling with memory, it will automatically hibernate tabs to avoid the browser actually crashing because there's no more memory left or having to start paging to disk causing everything to run like syrup.
-
i only have 3-4 tabs opened , and nearly 5GB of memory free