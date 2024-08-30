Jumps to Top of Page
Since latest update (6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64-bit) ) I've noticed a VERY annoying feature.
When viewing Freeview TV Guide, when you select the [info] on any TV Channel, the background page resets to Top of PAge, i.e. BBC1 is at the top of the list.
Previously the page would remain on the channel chosen, so now if you want to check on a couple of programmes you have to navigate BACK to the channel you are viewing each time.
This didn't happen bfore , & checking on Chrome the view stays where you were in the channel guide so it's not freeview at fault
mib2berlin
@dugglebb
Hi, is this the info you meant?
If I close it there is no reset to the top,
Check this in a Guest Profile
This what I mean.
If Select Freeview 50 & MASH As shown then I left click on the 7.00pm Mash I get , you'll notice the channel focus has switched from Freevie 50 to Freeview 1
mib2berlin
@dugglebb
It does not for me:
Try a Guest Profile.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@dugglebb Not for me either.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions: https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Still does for me however, still simple fix found, tried Brave, it's quicker & lighter than Vivaldi, also cleaner looking.
Like I found on Chrome & Edge the freeview web app works correctly so switching to Brave.