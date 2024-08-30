How do I get the old Start Page back? (Speed Dials)
I don't know if it's because I deleted my bookmarks and imported a new bookmarks file, but in Vivaldi 6.9 I get to see a different Start Page, without the standard speed dial thumbnails. Resetting of the Start Page settings doesn't fix this. So has the Start Page been changed or what?
This was the old situation in Vivaldi 6.1
This is the new situation in Vivaldi 6.9
@RasheedHolland
Hi, the startpage setting has changed to Icon as new default, change it back to your like.
DoctorG
@RasheedHolland SpeedDial settings → Thumbnail Size → Medium
Cerate a image folder which is not below Vivaldi Application and copy images you want into.
Assign to each thumb by context menu a own image.
PS: Nice images can be found at
Vivaldi\Application\6.8.3381.57\resources\vivaldi\resources\sd_thumbnails\
Thanks guys, but I can not get the old look back, that's the problem. Why does Vivaldi doesn't have the standard thumbnails? Not even in medium thumbnail mode? If I click on reload it loads a small thumbnail of the website. Did I perhaps remove the thumbnails myself when I deleted all of my bookmarks? I want the old situation of Viv 6.1 back.
RasheedHolland
To clarify, if I choose the icon mode I get to see small thumbnails with the logo's of Booking.com, YouTube, Amazon etc, but if I click on medium thumbnails then those logo's disappear, and I get blank thumbnails.
I want Windows 98 back.
The speed dial change several times since 6.1, you cant get it back.
I am not sure but if you manipulate the bookmarks you loose the default speed dials.
Maybe there is a way to get them back without reset your profile but I don't know how.
I see what you mean, but I think I didn't explain it clearly. It seems like the standard icons are present in icon mode, but why do they disappear if you switch to medium size? Is this perhaps a bug? Also, I haven't got clue if deleting certain bookmark folders will cause problems, in my view it shouldn't be this way.
@RasheedHolland
I have no idea, if I open a new clean profile I get the default icons in medium or large.
I always delete the default bookmarks anyway so I don't know how to revert to default in a used profile.
Pathduck
No it's not a bug, you messed up thinking you could import an old Bookmarks file into a much newer version.
If the default Speed Dial bookmarks looking "pretty" matters that much to you, try the following:
- Export your bookmarks as HTML
- Close the browser
- Delete the Bookmarks file from the profile dir
- Start the browser - it will recreate the default bookmarks file
- Import your exported HTML file
- Start cleaning up the imported bookmarks, organizing and deleting old "Speed Dial" folders etc.
- At least now your default SD icons will look nice
If you want share your Bookmarks file and I could have a look why it fails to load the correct thumbnails and possibly fix it. But I understand if sharing Bookmarks is not something one wants to do
Good point, if I open a new profile I get to see the old thumbnails in medium mode too, although they are divided into sections like travel and shopping. In other words, something is not right with my main profile.
If the default Speed Dial bookmarks looking "pretty" matters that much to you, try the following:
- Export your bookmarks as HTML
- Close the browser
- Delete the Bookmarks file from the profile dir
- Start the browser - it will recreate the default bookmarks file
- Import your exported HTML file
- Start cleaning up the imported bookmarks, organizing and deleting old "Speed Dial" folders etc.
- At least now your default SD icons will look nice
Thanks, this is what I already suspected, will try this workaround. But this is something that needs to be changed in Vivaldi, you shouldn't be able to mess things up by deleting and importing bookmark files.
And yes bookmarks are a bit personal, so I don't think most people would be willing to share them. Also, how come you don't have this problem in icon mode? If I could make those icons bigger (medium size) the problem would be solved for me.
Pathduck
Data structures change over time. Maybe Vivaldi renamed some of the SD thumbnail files located in
resources\sd_thumbnailsand so loading the file fails. Or the unique
guidcode changed and this causes it to not find the file.
No amount of robustness can account for users doing unsupported things like copying files around.
Only way to figure it out is to examine the JSON structure and also using the UI inspector to understand where it fails.
Also, how come you don't have this problem in icon mode?
Because the icon mode uses the small favicon files loaded from
resources\favicons. it allows users who don't care so much about "pretty" sd thumbs to have some sort of icons for bookmarks they add to the SD, because it will use the cached favicon for the site.
If I could make those icons bigger (medium size) the problem would be solved for me.
They are 64x64 PNG files, if you make them bigger they would look fugly. Favicons cached from sites are usually 32x32 so even worse. Possibly you can do it with a CSS mod but I wouldn't recommend it.
OK thanks for the info. I still think Vivaldi should be changed so that users can no longer mess things up. I think for now I will keep using the icon based start page, I'm not even using the speeddials, but I'm very used to the old look.