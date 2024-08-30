To me it mostly looks like a case of a very very wide window that goes outside the display. At least now the menu button is back.

That happens sometimes on Windows and the solution is simply to resize the window. Or double-click the title bar so it maximizes. Or using the Win+Arrow keys to arrange the window correctly.

Difficult to know without seeing the entire window in the context of the full desktop. I don't even know if it's a maximized window.