problem with the main menu
-
OK so i just got home opened my pc and the menu is horizontally and i can see the buttons in the far right i try to change at least the main menu back to the drop down one but nothing happens anything i can do???
-
@SailorDra Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Turn off the horizontal menu.
Menu > View > Horizontal Main Menu
-
sry should have posted an image but that just doesn't work this is what happens
-
@SailorDra Double-click the title bar to maximize the window?
Try to resize it?
-
nop doesn't work
-
@SailorDra I have no idea what you've done to end up like that or why your window control buttons and menu is missing.
Using any CSS mod?
Tried restarting the browser or your computer?
-
not using any CSS mods ( to be honest i don't even know what they are XD) and yes i have restarted both multiple times
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@SailorDra F2 → Type "menu" → Select "Menu Position" and the standard Vivaldi button menu is back again.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@SailorDra Looks like trouble with GPU driver optimisation or some changed flags in internal page
vivaldi://flags
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
To me it mostly looks like a case of a very very wide window that goes outside the display. At least now the menu button is back.
That happens sometimes on Windows and the solution is simply to resize the window. Or double-click the title bar so it maximizes. Or using the Win+Arrow keys to arrange the window correctly.
Difficult to know without seeing the entire window in the context of the full desktop. I don't even know if it's a maximized window.
-
-
@SailorDra Make a screenshot of your full desktop with the window.
Disable Hardware Acceleration from Settings > Webpages, restart the browser.
If it didn't help, turn it back on and restart again.
Quickly running out of ideas here, so you should step up to the plate and contribute something else and try stuff yourself instead of going "didn't work"
-
@Pathduck here is the screenshot
also gup update didn't work same goes for Hardware Acceleration and trust me when i say if i wasn't out of ideas i wouldn't be here XD
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@SailorDra Yep, out of ideas... no idea what causes the buttons to go missing.
Probably some strange combination of settings or theme.
Have you tried changing your theme?
Try in a clean profile I guess, at least it will show if it's system-related or something in your profile.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
Try a Standalone install as well, it's as clean as it gets.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/install-update/standalone-version-of-vivaldi/
-
@Pathduck Hey!!! sry for the long whait i did those but nothing worked well it's oke doesn't meter it just seems vivaldi is a bit angry with me XD so it is what it is thank you for your help
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pathduck The left Vivaldi menu button and the right window buttons are embedded SVG graphic.
I do not know why our Vivaldi display it wrong.
I guess your GPU settings panel has some special settings for optimisation/gaming/FXAA which could cause broken rendering of lines of a SVG graphic.
Do you use Windows Scaling, Vivaldi UI Zoom?