Edit URLs of panels
sdtbluethink Supporters
Currently you have to add a new panel if you have to change the URL. A button for editing would be helpful here.
@sdtbluethink Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/36326/ability-to-change-web-panel-home-url-without-having-to-create-a-new-web-panel Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
