BUG: switching tabs takes longer and longer - Vivaldi 6.9
Since upgrading to Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 there seems to be a new problem with the tabs. After a while, Vivaldi takes longer and longer to respond to creating, closing or switching tabs. I'm not sure if there is anything specific that triggers this. But when it starts happening, I need to restart Vivaldi really soon, because I'd have to wait forever to get a response. The time that Vivaldi needs to respond seems to grow exponentially. Because of this I need to restart Vivaldi many times a day.
mib2berlin
@benjykid
HI, I bet an extension cause this after the update.
Check the Vivaldi task manager, open with Shift+Esc if a tab or extension cause high CPU or RAM usage.
I have a test session with 1000+ tabs in 30 workspaces, is running flawlessly on my AMD system.
Cheers, mib
With all extensions disabled the issue remains. Using Shift+Esc I found that a website is causing this, when it is open in a tab for a while. I'm unable to post the URL because it is identified as SPAM by the forum.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@benjykid Then paste text at https://pastebin.com and leave link to paste here.