BUG, Regression: Extension icons are not updated automatically
There was the same problem some months ago and now it returned.
For example I use Checker Plus for Gmail,
when I have an incoming mail icon is changed to show number of unreads. After I read a mail in popup the icon must turn back to grey to show no unreads.
But icon is not changing back itself, I need to switch tabs for it to happen. Same thing with Checker Plus for Calendar, and it all started again after the last update.
This extensions have worked great before the update and still working in Chrome.
Current version: 6.9.3447.37
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@gamerka Hi, known issue in 6.9.
See also: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100639/6-9-3447-37-bug-with-email-extensions
Reported as:
VB-109023 The data on the extension icons in the toolbar is not displayed correctly