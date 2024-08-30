Bug: Can't Add to Reading List
-
Not sure when this happened, but must be pretty recent.
Selecting the add to reading list shortcut just opens the reading list menu.
The dropdown menu does have an "Add Current Page" option, but that is greyed out. For all pages I visit.
This used to be a lot easier and it used to work
I am on Android Snapshots, so perhaps a recent regression
-
mib2berlin
@rawkode
Hi, I can confirm on snapshot, stable work.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm internally.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/report-a-bug-in-vivaldi-android/
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VAB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin VAB-9859
-
mib2berlin
@rawkode
Thank you for the report, confirmed.
Cheers, mib