Старт всех ютюбов при запуске. // после обновления 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) (64 бита)
После обновления при открытие браузера запускается видео на все 48 вкладках. Такого раньше не было. Верните взад
mib2berlin
@vShvedPro
Hi, please only English in the forum section.
After the update, when you open the browser, the video starts on all 48 tabs. This has never happened before. Bring back
This is a bug, reported to the bug tracker and confirmed.
As workaround, disable Autorun in Settings > Privacy and Security.
@mib2berlin Thank you. Can I get a list of domains in text so I can copy them?
@mib2berlin Why is he complaining about this mask?
mib2berlin
@vShvedPro
Ah sorry, you only need to block Autoplay:
The permission per page is really depend on your usage, you can set it with the padlock icon on a page.
