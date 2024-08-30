do all windows = session?
-
Startup with last session is and has been selected. Upon exit and running again, I find only 1 window was restored out of 4. Only 1, 2, or 3 tabs per window. Vivaldi 6.9.3447.37 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Mint + Cinnamon. Is there a way to restore all windows?
-
mib2berlin
@mculver
Hi, it depends how you close Vivaldi.
If you use Quit from the menu in the first window all windows are restored.
If you use X in a window the window is closed and not restored.
-
Okay, I'll make sure to be careful. Thank you.