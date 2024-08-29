@Pathduck Thanks . I tried all those, nothing works.

Vivaldi also blocked 'We Transfer', but that alone works in a private window or without any checking on Edge and Firefox. I set Vivaldi to be seen as Edge instead of Chrome, failed to cure the problem too.

All blockers disabled, website added to exclusions.

After reading this, I conclude it is Vivaldi that's at fault.

*"It probably doesn't have anything to do with your computer or connection speed. The verification system is very imperfect and puts certain people into this loop because it thinks their browser is untrustworthy, even without legitimate cause.

Try a different browser or a private/incognito window, this should work 99% of the time

If you want to attempt fixing your main browser (which likely won't work), start by clearing all cache / cookies / local storage and restarting the browser. If no luck there, disable all extensions, and if that fixes it, turn extensions back on gradually until the problem extension is identified."*

C'est la Vie