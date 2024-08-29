DevTools touch emulation propagates on other tabs
-
braindefender
There is a touch emulation when «Toggle device toolbar» is turned on.
Unfortunately, this touch emulation persists when I switch to other tabs that don't connected to DevTools. It leads to unexpected and strange behavior (like absence of «cursor: pointer» on links, or opening a menu from a button where single click is just triggers an event on a button).
Seems like DevTools touch emulation should affect only the tab that it attached to, not all the other tabs.
-
mib2berlin
@braindefender
Hi, this is a bug.
VB-109012 "The mouse goes crazy after the mobile layout enabled in dev tools" - Confirmed
I cant reproduce this on Linux, can you check if it is a GPU issue?
Disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages.
-
Headroom3203
I can definitely reproduce this reliably using Vivaldi 6.9 on Windows 11. It does not seem to be a GPU issue because disabling hardware acceleration does not mitigate the issue.
Once I set the emulated device to "Mobile (no touch)" in DevTools, everything's fine again - as I would expect since the browser is not emulating touch input anymore.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Headroom3203 I already confirmed the nasty bug for Windows in Vivaldi bug tracker
Sadly developertools often have a hassle with Vivaldi browser. Making webdevelopment harder with Vivaldi.