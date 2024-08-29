Mail Search by Flag or Label
@pafflick Hi. Wondering why you locked https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94520/mail-search-improvements-vivaldi-browser-snapshot-3249-4/34
It seems to me that I or another interested user might have further inquiries on this subject. TIA
@janrif that thread is just the release blog, feature wishes don't have visibility in there. You logged your request in the feature request category here in January, this is still open.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94600/email-search-improved-but?_=1724993575789
That feature request is not too popular, probably because the thread title is missing essential information.
@WildEnte said in Mail Search by Flag or Label:
That feature request is not too popular, probably because the thread title is missing essential information.
@WildEnte Amended.