Sync issue - Reverted to old data after update to 6.9
-
Hi everyone.
Today after the update to Vivaldi 6.9, for some reason the sync data for my bookmarks changed to a very old "version".
I lost some bookmarks and ones that I had deleted reappeared again.
Is there some way I can recover the data I had from yesterday for example?
Any help is appreciated, thanks.
-
mib2berlin
@sylt
Hi, really strange and no, you cant.
If sync delete bookmarks the land normally in the trash bin, did you check this?
History is also synced, are the pages you were in your history?
Cheers, mib
-
That's unfortunate, it means I lost a few bookmarks. Some I still remember, others I don't...
The trash doesn't have the ones I lost.
Thanks for you help.