Extremely Slow Typing Rocky 9.4 Fresh Default Installation
Use Vivaldi for everything. Extremely slow typing response in anything I use typing for including this message. Address bars, search bars, you name it. Everything installed the same as I do Windows. Basically default with web page zoom to 160 percent.
I see a post from 2 years ago but no solution was found.
I selected a tag but have no idea what tag i should have selected. new to this linux thing.
mib2berlin
@patsrides
Hi, Vivaldi flatpack is not officially supported.
Use .deb, .rpm or what else working on Rocky.
By the way, using such an exotic distribution as Linux beginner is maybe not a good idea.
I never heard about Rocky and I use Linux for over 20 Years now.
Anyway, you can open vivaldi://gpu to check if hardware acceleration is supported, try to disable it in Settings > Webpages > Restart Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks to the Linux It Guy the install was fairly simple. Rocky LInux is what is supported by Davinci resolve so that is why I am using it. Plus sick of windows! I'll try what you suggest and post back. Right this second I am back on windows and the typing is going as fast as my fingers can move. Problem is my fingers get a bit dyslexic when typing lol.
@mib2berlin Typing is better, but entire page is glitching. Kind of like old video games would glitch with the display. Wow. Guess i'll kill smooth scrolling and see what happens.
@patsrides Nope that didn't help with the screen glitching, but typing is as normal as windows.
mib2berlin
@patsrides
Hi, I bet this is a Vivaldi/GPU/driver issue, please add your hardware specs. Mine are in the signature.
Did you check vivaldi://gpu ?
Graphics Feature Status * Canvas: Hardware accelerated * Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Enabled * Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled * Compositing: Hardware accelerated * Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled * OpenGL: Enabled * Rasterization: Hardware accelerated * Raw Draw: Disabled * Skia Graphite: Disabled * Video Decode: Hardware accelerated * Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled * Vulkan: Disabled * WebGL: Hardware accelerated * WebGL2: Hardware accelerated * WebGPU: Disabled * WebNN: Disabled *
@mib2berlin OS: Rocky Linux 9.4 (Blue Onyx) x86_64
Host: Micro-Star International Co., Ltd. PRESTIGE X570 CREATION (MS-7C3
Kernel: 5.14.0-427.33.1.el9_4.x86_64
Uptime: 2 mins
Packages: 1369 (dnf), 21 (flatpak)
Shell: bash 5.1.8
Resolution: 2560x1440
DE: Plasma 5.27.11 (Wayland)
WM: kwin_wayland_wr
Theme: [Plasma], Breeze [GTK2/3]
Icons: [Plasma], breeze-dark [GTK2/3]
Terminal: konsole
CPU: AMD Ryzen 9 3900X (24) @ 3.800GHz
Memory: 4108MiB / 128215MiB
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Ti
For what its worth this is a dual boot system and no issues with windows log in. I installed the latest from Vivaldi for RPM 64 bit
This wasn't happening under Rocky 8.6
@patsrides I guess switching from Wayland to X11 could help.
@DoctorG Ok. please dumb it way down for me. How do I go about doing that? It isn't that I am new to computers or even command line I grew up with DOS. But this is my first real try at learning and using linux. Thanks!!
-
@patsrides When you have in KDE the login screen before login, on bottom left, is a button to Switch Session to X11. Then login.
-
@DoctorG Holy Crap! You're awesome!! That worked!! Thanks a million! So much to learn.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@patsrides Now, on your side the typing works nice and fast after switching to X11, and no display glitches on websites or Vivaldi UI?
@DoctorG Yep. Vivaldi is acting just like I am in Windows.
@patsrides Good
Now enjoy surfing with Vivaldi on the Wild Waves of Web (WWW).