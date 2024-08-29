ProtonMail - Problem after upgrading to version 6.9
-
Pyrlandia7
Hi.
After upgrading to version 6.9 today, unfortunately I have a problem, I can't log into some sites.
I can't log in to protonmail it shows me Compatibility Check error and on some sites I have white screen and can't do anything.
The only way that works is to add to the global permissions of the sites and change the cookies to only from the current session.
I deleted the browser and reinstalled it and did not log into my account and it seemed fine. After enabling synchronization, the errors returned.
I also noticed that when I logged into my account on the 'privacy and security' page it made my cookies allow everyone and I can't change that because the options are locked.
modedit: title
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pyrlandia7 Perhaps your Settings → Privacy are too restrictive or a extension causes this block.
For permissions check Settings → Privacy → Website Permissions
and check internal pages:
chrome://settings/content/siteData
chrome://settings/content
-
@DoctorG I don't use any extensions. I've been using the Vivaldi browser for four years and since I set it up I haven't changed anything about it.
-
@Pyrlandia7 said in Problem after upgrading to version 6.9:
since I set it up I haven't changed anything about it
And you resist to check? Why?
-
@Pyrlandia7 And check:
vivaldi://management
vivaldi://policy
-
@DoctorG vivaldi://management -> This browser is not managed by a company or other organization. Activity on this device may be managed outside of Vivaldi.
vivaldi://policy -> No set rules
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pyrlandia7 said in Problem after upgrading to version 6.9:
protonmail
I checked 6.9.3447.37 / Win11 my Proton Mail (Webmail) and all is ok. No such warning for me.
-
@Pyrlandia7 Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
What happens in a extra test profile?
-
@DoctorG I think it has been repaired.
I went here chrome://settings/content/siteData and I had the option set to Don't allow sites to save data to the device (not recommended) I changed it to Allow sites to save data to the device and it seems to be all right and working for now.
-
@DoctorG Yes, it works. I didn't know that such a change could cause problems.
Thank you for your interest and for your help.
-
@Pyrlandia7 said in Problem after upgrading to version 6.9:
Thank you for your interest and for your help.
Your are welcome.