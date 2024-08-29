Can't translate Hebrew from menu.
The right click > translate selection doesn't produce anything if selection is Hebrew. However, panel translation works fine though.
It might be of some help to mention that the console logs "Translate failed, error: INVALID_LANG_CODE" when you translate selected Hebrew text.
You can check at he.wikipedia.org.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Sordid Works for me. Tested with 6.9.3447.37 (German UI) on Win 11.
That's the thing. It works sometime and I suspected that it was when punctuation is present, but that wasn't it. If you tried the paragraph right under the title, it shouldn't work
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Sordid Ah, i see
ויקיפדיה היא מיזם רב־לשוני לחיבור אנציקלופדיה שיתופית, חופשית ומהימנה, שכולם יכולים לערוך.
Fails to translate on page.
Vivaldi Translate server is really sometimes sort of meschuggen.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Sordid Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
I will confirm after you reported.
VB-109015
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Sordid I confirmed report, thanks for help.