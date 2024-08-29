Ability fo hide favicons for folders
-
monsterfurby
While Favicons in the tab bar are generally useful, with folders, they can lead to visual clutter - especially if the user is using emoji as part of their folder organization. It would be great if there could be a toggle for favicons in folders (current behavior shows the favicon of the active page within the folder). A "perfect world" solution would be to be able to just define a static icon for a folder, but just optionally omitting the icon would already be useful.