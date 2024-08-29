Programmatic Bookmark Manipulation
-
I'm looking to programmatically manipulate the bookmarks in Vivaldi. I initially assumed that modifying the
/Users/[user_name]/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default/Bookmarksfile would directly affect the bookmarks. However, I've noticed that changes to this file don't seem to take effect, and even if I delete the file, it gets automatically restored.
Is there a solution to this issue? Specifically, I'm interested in de-duplicating links across my bookmarks. Any guidance on how to achieve this would be greatly appreciated.
-
@netinet said in Programmatic Bookmark Manipulation:
Don't manipulate files when a program is running is probably the best advice?
-
Sure, but what’s the best way to get what I want?
-
@netinet I don't know what you want.
The Bookmarks file is a JSON file and you can manipulate it if you know how to program JSON objects and understand the structure of the file.
-
As I mentioned earlier, I manipulated and even deleted the file, but for some reason, it had no effect.
-
@netinet While the browser was running? Don't do that.
-
Got it, and I ran the code when the browser was turned off according to your advice.
Initially, it seems like it works—the duplicates are removed. But after a second, the deleted bookmarks reappear
-
@netinet Do you have Sync enabled?
-
Yes!
And I can turn it off, but then once I turn it on again (after turning off the app and running the dedup script), then as before, the deleted links reappear.
-
@netinet That's because the removed bookmarks exist on the remote server. And they will be synced back.
If you read the README file in the profile folder, it states:
Vivaldi settings and storage represent user-selected preferences and information and MUST not be extracted, overwritten or modified except through Vivaldi defined APIs.
So what you're trying to do is not supported and won't work.
-
Thanks! so my question is, is there any way to use an API to achieve my goal and manipulate the Bookmarks programmatically?
-
@netinet I really have no idea. Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, so you should start here:
https://www.chromium.org/developers/
-
Streptococcus
It is not a good idea to rename things in the profile of the browser. If you remove them, they get replaced the next time the browser is used. If they are renamed, they will be replaced and the renamed item will be ignored.