Portable
Because there is no portable version of Vivaldi for Windows, it would be ideal for WinPE systems, Thanks!
svetloslav
There are at least 2 separate portable versions I know of. And I am using one that is absolutely amazing. It takes 3 seconds to update to a newer version of Vivaldi. That being said there are 2 problems with Vivaldi related to your WinPE use case.
- In recent updates to Chromium foundation and in order to build-up on paranoia delusion, the printing of the portable version on anything based on Chromium was broken. The fix is to disable some features with this addition to Target: --disable-features=PrintCompositorLPAC
- And this is related directly to your WinPE request. All browsers based on Chromium experience excessive pointless and constant writes and rewrites to disk (many times per minute) in several files in "User Data". Now from all the browsers Vivaldi is the greatest offender. To resolve problems, such as lost data after crashes, Vivaldi has implemented endless rewrites of useless data and to add injury to insult instead of keeping it in a modern database, Vivaldi simply rewrites bunch of files hundreds of times per minute. That on its own is a SSD killer in the shorter term, but beyond this, if you were to put it on a slow spinning HD, or a USB flash drive, the performance of Vivaldi would be extremely disappointing because it would waste endless cicles of IO write and rewrite on a slow, hence noticeable, medium.