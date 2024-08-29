Bookmarks always back to root when opening bookmark page.
After updating Vivaldi on Android when I open bookmarks page I'm always at the root not where I was last time I opened it. How can I revert it like it was before?
mib2berlin
@emilsaks
Hi, you cant, this is a bug in Vivaldi 6.8 but it is fixed in the latest Vivaldi snapshot (Beta) for 6.9.
I hope we don't have to wait to long for the next stable 6.9 build.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thanks, I hope too, pretty annoying.
I also posted about this earlier https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/769455