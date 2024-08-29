Dev tools bug all vivaldi
Hi,
I've got the : 6.9.3447.37 this morning, and when I open dev tools, mouse not responding to hovering, but after closing it's same ...
I'm the only one ?
PS : okay not dev tool only but dev tool with mobile view stop hovering working into ALL vivaldi UI
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Hoprikoma said in Dev tools bug all vivaldi:
when I open dev tools, mouse not responding to hovering
Hovering what? Please explain in a few steps.
@DoctorG
Step 1: Open DevTool
Step 2: Click on
Step 3: Move your mouse around, on vivaldi, nothing react to your mouse
- tabs doesn't display cross to close
- HTML block on devTools doesn't preview on webpage like this
So every hovering action doesn't work when mobile view is active
PS: And it keep being like this even if you close devTools, only solution is to restart vivladi