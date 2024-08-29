Userscript Support
AbhimanyuKhadse
Please give userscript support in android vivaldi. And add fingerprint tracking protection just like brave in vivaldi shield.
Hi!
UserScripts support has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/32042/userscript-user-javascript-greasemonkey-support
FingerPrint protection support has been discussed here:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/52019/fingerprinting-protection
Please,
Continue there.
Thank you
