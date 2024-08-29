Tab management leveled up, more efficient browsing and squashed bugs: Vivaldi 6.9 is here!
jon Vivaldi Team
Vivaldi 6.9 brings powerful new features like tab renaming for better organization, drag-and-drop downloads for quicker file management, and a clearer view of your synced tabs across devices. We’ve also fine-tuned Vivaldi Mail and squashed some bugs to keep things running smoothly.
Click here to see the full blog post
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@jon First
Thanks.
Very nice, that was a short RC phase.
Third
very very nice
cherylfahling
Thank you! I'll be able to get rid of two tab renaming extensions.
I like "Tab Rename" already! A lot easier than left-click the tab and click Rename.
neltherion
Whenever I think the experience can't get better than what it already is, you guys prove me wrong!
Thanks for giving us the Power User experience, Without Vivaldi, I couldn't get my work done the the pace I'm doing right now
paolovece Supporters
Thank you. I like very much the new "Tab Rename" feature.
After updating extensions shortcuts stopped working
jimmynewtron Patron
Thanks!
Great Update
The structured synced tabs are nice! But I'm still hoping to someday sync workspaces, and open the same workspace on my desktop and my laptop.
Not the last one, thanks
I like the structured synced tabs but I do have an highly inflated number of synced tabs due to duplication:
I also like that web panels are included:
BTW only one instance of 4 exhibits the duplication problem.
Great update. Thanks!
wow, top job! thanks for this release
lazymonkey2
Thank you for finally enhancing the ad blocker!
Please consider also adding the ability to override styles.
as an example ublock origin currently implement this:
example.com##body,html:style(overflow:auto!important)
this is quite useful because there are web sites that block scrolling when a cookie popup is shown.
so if the ad blocker blocks the popup the page is unusable, because it can't be scrolled.
On mobile I have seen some sites doing this, and the workaround is to disable the blocker,
reload the page, close the cookie popup, and enable again the blocker (quite annoying!).
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Great and thanks again for such a(n) (un)terrible good Webbrowser!