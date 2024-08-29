Hide Speed Dial
I'm trying to hide my speed dial so I can see my wallpaper, but even after following the steps on the help forum I can't find the setting anywhere.
DoctorG
@Areed
Solution 1: Hiding all Speeddials.
Open Bookmarks Panel
For all bookmark folders (used as SpeedDial) in property below, untick the checkbox for "Speed Dial"
In Startpage click wheel for startpage settings
Hide the "Add" button
Hide the "Search field"
Hide the "Privacy Stats"
Close SpeedDial settings
Solution 2: Using a empty SpeedDial as first one
Open Bookmarks Panel
Add a bookmark folder (leave it empty)
Drag it so it stays on top of listed folders
For folders in property below tick the checkbox "Speed Dial"
and give folder name " " (1 space!)
In Startpage click on settings wheel
Hide the "Add" button
Hide the "Search field"
Hide the "Privacy Stats"
Close Speeddial settings
I prefer solution 2.