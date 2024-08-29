Mail next to browser tab?
Is there a way to get the mail composer tab next to, or floating over a browser tab? Point being to be able to read from the webpage while typing in the mail. Sure it can be done by moving the tabs to separate windows, but having the tabs in same window would be better. (Opera 12 could set tab size individually)
@marlinus Vivaldi supports tiling, so I don't see why not. Ctrl-click to select the other tab, then right-click and Tile. Vertically is one above the other, horizontally means left and right. Nothing to it.