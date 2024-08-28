When I click on the "add bookmark" icon in the address bar, I can search for a specific word in the pop-up screen and find the top-level folder. All sub-folders within this are hidden as they don't appear in search results. How do I look inside this top-level folder without losing my location within search? If I clear the search field, everything resets.

This is important because many times I only remember the top-level folder, and know I would like to place this new bookmark somewhere within it. So, I want to see the list before deciding where to place it. If you have a small number of folders, this is not an issue. But it becomes extremely important if you have a medium to large categorized list of folders and sub-folders.