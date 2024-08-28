where are the 3 bars in vivaldi like they are in firefox
the 3 bars on a website generally over to the right on firefox...where are they in vivaldi???
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Smeeding2535 The menu? Top left button on a standard install.
inadequate answer!!! I am on vivaldi 6.8.3381.57 and have been here a while and I do not recall seeing those 3 lines anywhere. Can you be more specific?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Smeeding2535 lol
vivaldi://settings/appearanceunder menu set “menu icon style” to “menu icon.” Then the top left menu button has 3 bars. If you want it on the right side, like on Firefox, then on the same page under window appearance set “window controls position” to “left side.”
Thank you!!!!!!!! It seems to be working!!!!!!!!!!!!
should i hit the thumbs up before or after i reply????
@Smeeding2535 Those are independent - order doesn't matter. Just be aware that trying to upvote the same post twice cancels the first upvote.