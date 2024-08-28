Vivaldi Android Browser apk
Maybe you can point me in the right direction, been trying to download the Vivaldi android browser apk but without success, please send me the link.
I do not know if my downloading attempts were being interupted by FinSpy attacks. Been having serious attacks by FinSpy actors hijacking my current browsers, hence want change to Vivaldi. Also my network is being constantly monitored. Any advice and toools on stopping FinSpy attacks will be greatly appreciated.
mib2berlin
@Tim2tim
Hi, does it not work from the blog page?
https://vivaldi.com/blog/latest/
This is the direct link for the latest stable:
marialeal Vivaldi Team
@Tim2tim You can get all three versions (ARM 32 bit, ARM 64 bit, Intel 64 bit) from our Android page: https://vivaldi.com/android/