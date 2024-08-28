Solved Mail - is there a setting to prevent messages with blank subjects from being sent?
-
mail: is there a setting that prevents messages with empty subjects from being sent?
-
@dalinar I only stated that it should be added such setting as asked because it would be useful. Not that there is one. Maybe I was expressing myself wrong
-
@dalinar there should be, it's a very useful setting and should be active by default, many times people send mails with no subject and just seems bad spam from the 90s (nowadays spammers know better and make their subject very likable to click)
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi for Windows
-
@iAN-CooG i can't find it in the mail settings (I glanced twice, but that doesn't mean I didn't miss it).. also searching settings for empty, blank, or subject keywords don't yield that kind of setting.
I'm asking because I accidentally sent a blank subject message the other day. now it's annoying because the recipient is replying to that message
is it maybe a vivaldi flag I didn't check those
-
@dalinar I only stated that it should be added such setting as asked because it would be useful. Not that there is one. Maybe I was expressing myself wrong
-
yojimbo274064400
Consider voting for this existing feature request: Prompt if no Subject on new email | Vivaldi Forum
-
SOLVED in the sense that now I know there is no setting for this.
I upvoted the flag thing because that's better than nothing but I don't really see why a setting is necessary, why should sending blank subjects be allowed at all? I doubt there is anything useful these days that rely on a subject being blank
-
Ddalinar has marked this topic as solved