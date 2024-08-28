Wrong contribute URL
Folgore101 Translator
@DoctorG Hi, i did a search but couldn't find if a report has already been made.
Go to Vivaldi → Help → Help us Grow opens the page https://vivaldi.com/contribute but it's wrong, the correct one is https://vivaldi.net/contribute/.
The page is not loaded correctly giving the error "This page isn’t working".
Also in the list that you often post like in this post https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/100516/issues-with-vivaldi-browser-on-windows-and-internet-router-performance/3?_=1724856708308 the link is wrong but it still renders to the correct page.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Folgore101 I can confirm, happens if UI language different from EN.
Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker.
Folgore101 Translator
@DoctorG Done, VB-108985 - Error to open Help us Grow