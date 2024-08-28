How to get rid of Adware 're-captha-version-5-1.com' in Vivaldi
-
HunGrYforMuSiK
I recently got the well-known malicious Adware
re-captha-version-5-1.com
on the Vivaldi Browser. I know how to get rid of it in Chrome but could not find a similar procedure for Vivaldi.
Any help is appreciated.
PS: I'm not claiming that I got this from Vivaldi. It was my fault.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@HunGrYforMuSiK Please take care to not hotlink such sites - use code blocks. I have removed the link.
I know how to get rid of it in Chrome
Well, how do you get rid of it in Chrome?
Vivaldi is a Chromium browser, so it's most likely exactly the same procedure.
-
@HunGrYforMuSiK, to get rid of such adware you can use the AdwCleaner or the Panda Cloud Cleaner (Somewhat slower, but more exhaustive) without more complications. These also eliminate any local remains and in the registry, where this type of malware usually resides as well.
-
HunGrYforMuSiK
@Pathduck
In Chrome settings - privacy and security - notifications, you can identify which sites are allowed to notify and remove them.
In Vivaldi settings, I have not found such a possibility.
@Catweazle
I already tried with AdwCleaner, with no success. The Panda cleaner just blocked my PC two times so that I had to do a hard reset.
I'm still stuck with that Adware.
-
mib2berlin
@HunGrYforMuSiK
Hi, you can do the same in Vivaldi, just open chrome://settings
Cheers, mib
-
HunGrYforMuSiK
Yessss, it worked, thank you so much @mib2berlin.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@HunGrYforMuSiK You can do it in
chrome://settingsjust like any Chromium browser.
Or in Vivaldi, you can go to Settings > Privacy & Security and find the site there.