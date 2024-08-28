More settings improvements – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3450.3
mariap Vivaldi Team
Today’s snapshot includes new settings improvements, several regression fixes and a Chromium bump.
oudstand Supporters
I can't see what I type, when the address bar is at the bottom.
mariap Vivaldi Team
@oudstand: We are aware of the problem and we are working on it. Thank you for the feedback.
cheekybuddha
Is it possible to add to a 'known issues' along with the changelog in this thread/page?
@mariap
I apologize, where did the biometric authentication flag disappear to when using the password manager? It's not in the release version or in snap. Is it gone for good?
Snapshot crashes on start, can be open via New private tab, but crashes immediately when closing or switching to normal tab. Unusable.
Veddu Patron Ambassador
Same here...
On the A10/armv7 I can't confirm this (crashes on start).
The browser works stably.
But often frieze when typing.
I tried with a new fresh install and no issues. However I can't enable nor disable the "allow background audio playback". Mine was enabled when crashing but couldn't disable it. And now when it is disabled I cant enable it. Not sure if the crash is related to that setting.
@Veddu
You always come with strange bugs.
I can en/disable the setting as I like on stable, snapshot and my internal build.
@mib2berlin
Haha yeah for better and worse.
When you enabe/disable the setting does it get saved? Because I can enable/disable, but when backing out the settings or quitting the app the setting doesnt get saved. I have attached a video of it here. This is on a fresh install btw.
@Veddu
Hm, Vivaldi ask for relaunch and I do but even I dismiss, the settings stays leaving the settings or restart.
That is weird. I managed to recreate the bug on my other main android phone too..
What happens on a fresh install?
