Vivaldi 6.9 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3447.34
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 6.9 for desktop and notebooks.
RC builds, finally
The last opened Panel still not remembered after restart. For me „Mail“. Jumps back to Bookmarks-Panel right on top of the Panel-Icon-List.
Back to work, the summer is overrated anyway
@thot: Aware of the reports. There is some combination of settings here that causes it.
[Onboarding] Tracker blocker enabled by double-click on Welcome page continue button (VB-108889)
Some strange error!
@Ruarí said in Vivaldi 6.9 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3447.34:
Aware of the reports. There is some combination of settings here that causes it.
Ah ok @Ruarí —have to figure those out.
Edit: Can you help me with this combination? Can’t figure it out.
Edit2: Calendar is remembered, Mail not, must test the others, one by one.
Edit3: Ok—Mail, Addressbook and Feeds are the Panels not saved between newstarts.
@Pathduck Some people try and click through onboarding fast. Previously if you hammered the left click on "Let's Go" the the second click would land on the middle option of the next transition (i.e. thus enabling blocker) but this might not be what you wanted/expected.
P.S. The report was from a person at a company that makes a rival browser, which is fun.
I'm still having problems with the Hide/Show extension buttons - this time it's choosing Show that fails. I've not been able to figure out in a clean profile what causes it or if it's only "some" extensions.
Generally I keep my extensions hidden anyway so for me not such a big deal.
Keyboard shortcuts for Extensions are still not working after restart of Vivaldi.
Snapshot v3425.3 was the last to work for me.
@Ruarí said in Vivaldi 6.9 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3447.34:
Some people try and click through onboarding fast.
I just press Ctrl+W
@allanh: Yes you are correct. I see you logged this from the first snapshot it regressed but I must admit I overlooked it and it was duped to the wrong bug. However I can easily reproduce. I have asked someone to look at it now using bug number VB-107662.
-
@Pathduck Yes there are other ways to get through this indeed but this is the one people are more likely to try. Anyway, while the tracker blocker is great it is not something everyone wants (since it can break sites), thus our intention is not to enable it by default but leave it up to the user. However this results in what appears to be a default on. So that is not ideal.
@Ruarí I've never been a fan of the Welcome page. I understand the need to onboard new users, but why go fullscreen and block any (obvious) ways to exit except being forced through the steps.
It's like those ugly Windows installers that insist on going fullscreen and hiding the taskbar, leaving users wondering how to leave it. Most users don't know they can just press the Win key to get the start menu back.
@thot: Actually no I do see this now. At least in one of my builds. Ok I will talk to someone about it.
Actually this is easy to reproduce. Now I am not sure how I was not seeing it before. Admittadly I do use autoclose and/or floating on some of my installs but I was sure I tried this with clean settings. It is with clean settings (albeit configured mail, cal or feeds) that you see it.
Anyway, yes will chase someone now
I relogged this again as VB-108983 with updated/simplified instructions.
The change of this flag still not saved »
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
It got reported many times and then I came here to "cry about it".
Previous mentions permalink »
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/758664
ps.: The problem is with Vivaldi browser, because other Chromium browsers, like Brave browser it is NOT happens.
I had time, so I investigated the issue. The last Vivaldi version, where the issue NOT occurs is the version Vivaldi.6.5.3206.38. The next version where the issue OCCURES first, the version Vivaldi.6.5.3222.3.
I hope this report here will help to resolve the issue!
pps.: I reported this issue...again. Maybe I make some mistakes, because I did not see this issue got addressed. I hope in Vivaldi version 7.0 it will be finally resolved.
@cserpete said in Vivaldi 6.9 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3447.34:
The change of this flag still not saved »
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
It got reported many times and then I came here to "cry about it".
Such is already built in Vivaldi Settings → Appearance
Why do you need the chrome://flags/#enable-force-dark do you need? What do you want to set?
-
@doctorg said:
Such is already built in Vivaldi Settings → Appearance
Yes. I know that. But it should work beside the options in the Settings. That is also a problem if the user want to create 2 shortcuts. 1 without dark mode enabled and/or forced, for sites which are not supported it flawlessly or at all, the Vivaldi dark mode settings. And 1 shortcut with a switch for example like this "--enable-features=WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/hsl_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205" to enable "Enabled with simple HSL-based inversion" or using this "--enable-features=WebContentsForceDark:inversion_method/cielab_based/image_behavior/none/foreground_lightness_threshold/150/background_lightness_threshold/205" to use "Enabled with selective inversion of non-image elements" from that dropdown box at the mentioned chrome flag.
Thankfully there are several options to choose from, if a website appears wrong, when the Dark mode is enabled.