Save all tabs in full screen
ChrisJones1966
I am using Vivaldi for a display screen, I have it added to the Windows 11 startup so it launches on sign-in. I have saved a session in full screen (F11) by using the F10 button to access the Vivaldi menu. I keep the browser session open and sign out of the Windows session.
When I next sign on Vivaldi opens up to the same tabs as expected but no longer in full screen mode.
This is from a fresh download today on a brand new Windows 11 PC and is exactly the same process I had previously used on a different PC to do the same thing, both are running on the latest build 6.8.3381.57
I have tried repeating my steps by deleting the saved session and recreating but I am unable to get it to re-open in full screen - any assistance appreciated
@ChrisJones1966
According to https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/ there is a start parameter
--start-fullscreenfor the Vivaldi link, but it does not work as expected on my system
Maybe take a look.
ChrisJones1966
@bariton said in Save all tabs in full screen:
--start-fullscreen
Thanks! That has sorted it for me, I added that switch to the end of the command line in the startup folder shortcut