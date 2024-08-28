My toxic relationship with the best browser on the planet
My relationship with Vivaldi is becoming a bit like a toxic relationship with an abusive partner. I know it is the best browser I know and I will always go back to it, however, it does everything to convince me otherwise.
In the midst of any activity the browser might vanish: during a transaction, while watching a video...in short, anytime.
The browser crashes more or less all the time, and in spite of all the updates they release, it always carries this that has become its peculiar feature.
@happycode Platform? Stable or Snapshot? Nothing anyone can suggest (or report) from the little provided.
Please,
On each report add:
- Vivaldi Version: |
- Since when happens: |
- OS / Version / DE |
Start with the Basic Desktop Troubleshooting Steps.
Extras
- Clean Site Data
- Clean Service Workers
vivaldi://serviceworker-internals/
- Reset Flags
vivaldi://flags[If personally enabled]
- Disable
CSS / JS Mods
Regarding Bug Hunting
Regarding Downgrades
Also,
Some useful links:
Avoid Data loss
Follow the Backup | Reset links below
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
@sgunhouse I think it's the latest stable