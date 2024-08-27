Problem with live broadcast on lichess
Hi, I have some problems with live broadcast on lichess, for example with the Maia Chess Festival 2024 which is live at the moment.
The problem is that after a short while the movement of pieces on the board gets pretty jerky. After the live broadcast has stopped you can replay the games without that jerky effect.
I tested with Firefox not having the mentioned problem.
6.8.3381.57 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@auxce I can not reproduce it. Movements are smooth.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
I tried different things and used two computers to test it. Windows 10 and 11. But the movements are still not smooth in live games. When I switch through games of currently not live tournaments the movements are smooth. Maybe an issue with the running time control? But as I said before, no problem with Firefox.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@auxce Had you activated Settings → Webpages → Use of Hardware Acceleration ?
What tells section Graphics Feature Status of internal page
vivaldi://gpu
I had hardware acceleration turned on and turned it off. Now movements seem to be smoother in live chess games, looks normal.
This is my Graphics Feature Status section now:
Graphics Feature Status
- Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled
- Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled
- Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled
- OpenGL: Disabled
- Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Raw Draw: Disabled
- Skia Graphite: Disabled
- Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Video Encode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled
- Vulkan: Disabled
- WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebGPU: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable
- WebNN: Disabled
Would you generally recommend to turn hardware acceleration off?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@auxce said in Problem with live broadcast on lichess:
Would you generally recommend to turn hardware acceleration off?
No, with "On" all is better for decoding videos and other content.
Ok, thank you.