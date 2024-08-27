Misunderstanding Synchronization?
I've created several workspaces with Vivaldi while working on my laptop, and had expected that setup to appear on my desktop Vivaldi, because I'm logged into both devices with the same Vivaldi account, and have full synchronization on.
But that's not happening; the desktop Vivaldi browser does not have any workspaces setup, although "sync all data" is current.
Am I misunderstanding how this functionality is supposed to work, or am I doing something incorrectly?
mib2berlin
@RickBryan
Hi and no, workspaces are simple not synced only all tabs.
In the next Vivaldi 6.9 this is much better organized, this is a screen shot of the 6.9 snapshot (Beta).
You have still create the workspaces yourself but then you can open all tabs open in this workspace on another device.
Cheers, mib