Hi.
I've noticed that Vivaldi now tints the page content yellow(ish) as soon as I hit ctrl+f. I don't really want that, but I didn't see a way to disable it.
Did I miss it somewhere in the settings?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Narushima If you type something after hitting Ctrl+f (in-page-search) it searches in page content, dims the page slightly and marks the findings yellow.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
I don't know why they haven't removed this useless dimming by now...
- Most users don't even notice it's there...
- Users with good eyes/monitors notice it and don't like it.
Here are my find-in-page CSS hacks.
https://pathduck.github.io/vivaldi/mods/CSS/find-in-page.css
The relevant code is:
/* Find-in-page hit no page dimming */ #browser:has(.find-in-page) webview { filter: none !important; }