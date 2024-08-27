Names of webpage on Vertical tabs on Debian wrong position.
fbinnzhivko
**Is somebody using vertical tabs in Debian with Gnome Desktop?
Text is too small on size and text start with drop down on same place ?**
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I can not reproduce with 6.8.3381.57 / Wayland / Ubuntu 22 LTS / GNOME.
title text does not cover dropdown for me.
@fbinnzhivko
Hi, do you have a high UI zoom set, +130% or higher?
This is a bug in Vivaldi 6.8 and it is still in the beta snapshot 6.9.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Ah, ok, i had not tested with zoomed UI.
Yes, that is the bug with use of system window.
@DoctorG
This happen without native window too.
I cant find a bug report about.
@mib2berlin Could be a regression.
Please report the issue as a new bug. I will confirm.
@fbinnzhivko
Please report it to the bug tracker, me or @DoctorG can confirm internally.
I only report my own bugs in most cases.
fbinnzhivko
VB-108973
Broken on 6.9.3442.4 work on 6.8.3381.57
@fbinnzhivko
Thank you for the report.
Do you have the UI zoom higher than 120%?
I confirmed the report.
fbinnzhivko
@mib2berlin Do you have the UI zoom higher than 120%? Yes 130%
I confirmed report.