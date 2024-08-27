Issues with Vivaldi Browser on Windows and Internet Router Performance
-
romillyrom
Hi everyone,
I’m facing some issue, Vivaldi browser on my Windows PC is running slowly and crashing. Are there any settings or updates that might help improve its performance? give me a solution for this .Thank you.
-
mib2berlin
@romillyrom
Hi, not such issues on my systems, specs in my signature.
We need more information:
- Do you use any third party security software?
- How many tabs you have open?
- Do you use many Chrome extensions?
- If yes which ones?
- Does the same happen in the Guest Profile?
Open
vivaldi://systemexpand "extensions"
and copy/paste list here in code brackets </>.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@romillyrom Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Some useful links for you:
- Help on Vivaldi Mail (mail client for use with calendars, feeds, mails)
- Help on Vivaldi Calendar (the part of Vivaldi Mail client)
- User Reputation to use Vivaldi mail account
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.