vivaldi-snapshot
Browsing apt packages on my Pi3 (running Raspbian GNU/Linux 11 (bullseye)) I see:-
Package: vivaldi-snapshot Version: 6.9.3447.13-1 Priority: optional Section: web
The description seems identical to vivaldi-stable (which refuses to work on Pi3).
What is the difference?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Milliways I can tell you difference: Vivaldi Stable has Chromium 126 core, Vivaldi Snapshot 128.
But i see in your previous posts, that you can not run it on your RasPi3.
If you install the 6.9 Snapshot in shell for a test, what happens?
sudo apt update; sudo apt install vivaldi-snapshot;
Can you install?
And checked syslog at time of vivaldi-snapshot start?
Start vivaldi-snapshot in one shell window:
vivaldi-snapshot
Do you get error messages here?
Open an other shell window and run these command:
sudo grep vivaldi /var/log/syslog;
Which errors show at time of start?