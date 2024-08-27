Cannot uninstall Vivaldi because it is not listed in the apps
Installed Vivaldi on Windows 11 Desktop.
Wanted to uninstall it.
Looked for it in the apps list or using the control panel.
I cannot find it listed.
How can I uninstall it then?
Please help.
Thanks.
@andy72000 Reinstalled Vivaldi, and I still do not see it in the list of apps on windows 11.
@andy72000 If you did a "standalone" install then it won't be listed and thus you can simply delete it. A single-user or all users install, on the other hand, should be listed.
Thank you for your response sgunhouse.
I installed vivaldi as I did with other software.
I don't know what standalone mean.
I can set it up as default browser.
If I delete it, It is still in the registry:
Computer\HKEY_USERS\S-1-5-21-115946074-901180006-2921351584-1001_Classes\Local Settings\Software\Microsoft\Windows\Shell\MuiCache
the name is:
D:\Program Files\Application\vivaldi.exe.FriendlyAppName
& D:\Program Files\Application\vivaldi.exe.ApplicationCompany
Given the name vivaldi.exe.FriendlyAppName it looks like you may have installed it through the Windows Store.
Good to know.
But there is no uninstall command.
If I erase the folder, it still exists in the registry.
Sgunhouse & EricJH,
I stopped vivaldi software from running,
searched for vivaldi using everything, then deleted it.
I was left with these 2 commands in the Registy, and a few very small files in windows system.
Thanks for your help.