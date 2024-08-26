Updating sponsored bookmarks, sponsored speed dials on Android Browser
Upon first installing the browser, I have a set of sponsored speed dials/sponsored bookmarks
After a while I presume these sponsored links must expire
Is there a simple way for me to get the latest set of sponsored speed dials/sponsored bookmarks without having to uninstall the browser and reinstall?
Thanks
@mt8482
The first thing that comes to mind: install the snap version in parallel cleanly. And don't log in.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
When you keep the app up to date, partner bookmarks will be up to date as well.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
That's right.