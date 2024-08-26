Hide! How to unhide?
I wrote a post and before I clicked on submit I thought to see what the down arrow beside "Hide" would do. My post disappeared because there appears to be no other option behind the "Hide" button.
How do I unhide?
Where did my post go?
What is that "Hide" option supposed to accomplish? Why is it there?
@bellist The Hide button works like this:
Pretty simple really.
If you chose Hide and then started another post, the original post is gone, there's only one in the save buffer.